LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar Wednesday said that the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) under the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will take solid steps for the promotion of sports in the calendar year 2019. He said the SBP will utilise all the resources to popularize sports culture in the province in the year 2019. “We have already organized a major sports event in shape of ‘International Kabaddi Taakra’ in the early days of year 2019. SBP is also going to conduct Inter-Division Hockey Championship from February 6 to 11, to give talented players of the province an opportunity to show their hockey potential. It is also planning to host Punjab Games in April this year. A dangal competition will also be organised to promote traditional game in the province,” he added.–Staff Reporter