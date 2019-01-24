Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the Sahiwal tragic incident.

“I demand resignation as per your [Prime Minister] logic, which was given on Model Town tragedy,” said Shehbaz, with the onset of house proceedings prior to the presentation of mini-budget by Federal Minister Asad Umar.

He commented that the current chief minister has to take permission from Prime Minister Imran Khan before performing every task.

Sharif said that the government had not so far shared the JIT report on the Sahiwal killings after passing of 72 hours promised by the government.

“Prime Minister Khan has entered the house after three months,” he said mentioning that the PML-N government had formed a judicial commission on Model Town incident for investigation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, responding to the concerns raised by the opposition leader, said that the PTI government would not spare those involved in this tragedy. “The opposition should avoid point scoring on this sad incident,” said the minister.

Qureshi also said that Jalil and his family members had been declared innocent and investigation of Zeeshan was still underway.

“The matter would not be hushed up, like the previous government used to do,” he said, mentioning that the matter was being discussed in the lower house of parliament. He mentioned that the prime minister had immediately ordered the Punjab chief minister to visit the incident place. “We will not conceal facts from the nation,” he said.

The minister was interrupted by the opposition (mainly PML-N lawmakers) during his speech. They also passed sarcastic remarks and raised anti-government slogans.

PML-N calls for new JIT

APP adds: The PML-N leaders Wednesday called for probe into the Sahiwal shooting incident by a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House, PML-N members of the National Assembly Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rana Tanveer Hussain rejected the JIT report and demanded that a new JIT should be constituted to investigate the incident.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that the PML-N government had removed all the officers concerned soon after the Model Town incident. “During the JIT investigation into the incident, I stepped down as law minister and remained out of office for more than a year,” he said.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the whole nation was in shock over the Sahiwal killings and the PML-N in its meeting had expressed its concerns about the incident.