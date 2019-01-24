Share:

KARACHI - A banking court on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till February 14 in a case pertaining to alleged laundering of billions of rupees through several fake bank accounts.

Ex-president Asif Zardari his sister Faryal and others appeared in the trail court amid tight security, wherein other PPP leaders were also present along with a large number of their party supporters.

FIA prosecutor Mumtaz-ul-Hassan and deputy director FIA legal, Bakhtiar Channa appeared in the court, however, the investigation officer was absent. The prosecutor informed the court that the IO is in Islamabad for transferring the matter regarding money to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shaukat Hayat Advocate, counseling on behalf of suspects, Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, submitted that the trail court has been authorised to proceed the case, he also pleaded the court to order IO to produce the final challan.

The lawyer also contended that the case could be proceeded on the bases of interim challan. However, the FIA prosecutor opposed the defence contention and submitted that the Supreme Court did not pass any such order, however, the apex court had only directed to transfer the inquiry to NAB.

The defence lawyer again insisted that the bail applications of his clients can be proceeded as the apex court has decided the case regarding human rights.

The court was also informed that the apex court had directed to transfer the JIT to the NAB not the main case file.

“Before hearing the bail applications to both suspects (Anwar Majeed and Ghani Majeed), the verdict of the apex court should be examined,” stated FIA prosecutor.

The banking court after hearing arguments from both the sides fixed February 6 to hear further arguments on the bail pleas and also adjourned the main case till February 14. However, the court extended interim bail of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur till the next date of hearing. During, the hearing, main accused Hussain Lawai, Nimar Majeed and other accused were also present

Earlier, Rangers’ security was deputed outside the court after the FIA prosecution had made request for the rangers’ deployment in the last hearing, due to alleged misbehave by the PPP workers who had forcibly entered court room and created hurdles during court’s proceeding.

Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, along with 18 other suspects have been declared absconders in an interim charge sheet filed by the FIA. Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur had, however, obtained bail before arrest.

The fake accounts case revolves around a 2015 inquiry into suspicious transactions when 29 ‘benami’ accounts were identified, 16 of them in the Summit Bank, eight in the Sindh Bank and five in the United Bank Limited.

According to the FIA prosecution, seven individuals were found involved in suspiciously transacting Rs35 billion. Hussain Lawai, former chairman of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and a close aide of Zardari, Omni Group of Companies chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, and co-accused Taha Raza, head of the Summit Bank’s corporate unit, have been arrested in the case.

Initially, the FIA detained ex-PSE chief Lawai and Taha Raza in July for allegedly facilitating opening of 29 ‘fake’ bank accounts in three private banks. A case was later registered against all the suspects under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 and Sections 3 and 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Separately, Farooq H Naek, lawyer of accused Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed in high-profile money laundering case, said on Wednesday he was feared for himself to arrive in Sindh due to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that the agency would include him in no-fly-list as well.

The lawyers made the remarks during hearing of mega money laundering case at banking court. He said that the investigation agency put names of various prominent and respectable persons in the Exit Control List (ECL). Naek said that the court has not yet issued any stay order but the accused persons were illegally detained by the authorities. He said that the court should hold hearing of the case.

Banking Court judge remarked that the court was ready to hear the case but the defence counsel should have to wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) and production of record and investigation officer.