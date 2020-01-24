Share:

Pakistani celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and fiancée Sajal Ali are the talk the town and currently most admired stars of the TV screen.

Sajal and Ahad are flying high since 2017 following the record breaking popularity of their drama serial ‘Yaqeen Ka Safar”, later they appeared in Aangan.

Both Sajal and Ahad have been nominated for 'Best TV Actress' and 'Best TV Actor' respectively at Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 for their outstanding performance in drama serial Aangan.

Earlier, the MOM actress had shared on Instagram story about her nomination as ‘Best TV Actress’.

Drama serial Aangan, written by Mustafa Afridi, also features Ahad Raza Mir, Hira Mani, Ahsan Khan, Mawra Hocane in lead roles. Recently, Sajal celebrated her 26th birthday and received love and best wishes from her fans and family.

The couple announced their engagement in June last year.