Share:

LAHORE - Police on Thursday threw a massive security blanket across the provincial metropolis with heavy deployment of personnel and armed patrolling. Paramilitary troops are also patrolling on gun-fitted vehicles to ensure foolproof security for the players and spectators as the first match of the cricket series will begin today afternoon.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed visited the Bangladeshi team’s hotel and Gaddafi Stadium to review security measures. SP Civil Lines briefed him about security plan for Bangladeshi team. Zulfiqar Hameed issued necessary instructions to SP Dost Muhammad. The CCPO also met with Director ICC Zakir Khan and the Bangladesh team security officer. ICC officials and Bangladesh security in charge expressed satisfaction over the security measures.

Lahore police Chief also visited camp hospital established in premises of hotel. Later he went to Gaddafi Stadium where police officers briefed the CCPO about the security of Gaddafi Stadium. The CCPO directed that security alerts be kept in place during the practice of teams. “There should be no compromise on the implementation of the security plan” directed the CCPO. Zulfiqar Hameed also met PCB officials at the stadium and discussed security.

According to the spokesman of the Lahore police, there is constant coordination between the police, Bangladesh team security and PCB officials.

DIG ensures foolproof security for players at Qaddafi Stadium

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed visited the residential hotel, route and Qaddafi Stadium today to review the security arrangements finalized by Lahore Police for T-20 series between Pakistan and Bangladeshi cricket teams.

SSP Operations Lahore, SPs and other Police officers also accompanied Rai Babar Saeed. DIG Operations briefed the Police officers and officials deputed on different points of Qaddafi stadium for the security of both cricket teams and directed them to be alert and vigilant. Rai Babar Saeed said that security will remain at high alert during all the three scheduled matches as Lahore Police has always played pivotal role for the revival of International Cricket in Pakistan.

He said that following the previous practice and SOPs, foolproof security and parking arrangements have been made by Lahore Police in collaboration with different stake holders, departments and security agencies. Helicopter has also been provided to Lahore Police on requisition to support Police for its aerial monitoring of movements of both the teams particularly for evacuation and surveillance purposes.

Traffic will be stopped for minimum period of time according to the new SOPs laid out with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) so that citizens should be facilitated to the maximum and not have to suffer on roads.

He said that Lahore Police will have complete support of Rangers and backup by Pakistan Army to ensure this International sports event in peaceful manners. We will provide zero route facility to both the teams during their movements from residence to cricket stadium and vice versa.

Lahore Police (Operations Wing) has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the Pak-Bangladesh T-20 cricket series. More than 10 thousands Police officers and officials have been deputed to perform security duties including 17 SPs, 48 DSPs, 134 Inspectors, 592 Upper subordinates during the three matches of the series to ensure foolproof security of the players as well as citizens visiting cricket stadium to enjoy the matches. Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police is all set to provide foolproof security to the visiting Bangladeshi as well as Pakistani cricket players. Three layers security will be provided to the citizens who will only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking. Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police has earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international cricket events being held in Lahore.

We will also ensure complete implementation on SOPs fixed regarding security to conduct the matches of T-20 series in peaceful atmosphere. Rai Babar Saeed said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, matches and movements in and round the Cricket Stadium will be ensured through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams will ensure their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city.

Snipers have been deputed on the roof tops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. Search and sweep operations are being conducted on daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas.