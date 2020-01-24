Share:

ISLAMABAD - Haris Tahir thrashed Umer Farooq 6-1 to clinch the 12th Jubilee Insurance U-21 National Junior Snooker Championship trophy here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Thursday.

It was expected to be a close encounter, but Haris proved too hot to handle for Umer, who looked completely off-colour and had no answers to the control and overwhelming accuracy of Haris, who won the first frame 82-5, took the second frame 77-39(63), lost the third frame 19-73, won the fourth frame 50-35, fifth frame 91-21, sixth frame 79-30(68) and seventh frame 71-8 (52) to emerged as crowned champion.

Besides others, Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) Chairman Alamgir A Shaikh, President Munawwar H Shaikh, Jubilee Life Insurance Marketing Head Rana Naveed Ashfaq, Jubilee General Insurance Joint EVP Ijaz Mehmood, PSB DDG Technical Azam Dar, DDG Administration Manoor Ahmed Khan, Assistant Director Women Wing Shazia Ejaz, world snooker champion Muhammad Asif and others.

For the highest break in U-16, Hamza Ilyas earned Rs 5000, Muhammad Umar Khan Rs 5000 in U-18, Muhammad Ahmed Rs 5000 in U-21, Rs 25,000 to U-16 runner-up Zubair Tahir, Rs 25,000 to U-18 runner-up Umar Khan, Rs 25,000 to U-21 runner-up Umer Farooq, Ahsan Ramzan pocketed Rs 50,000 and trophy for highest break in U-16 and also earned Rs 50,000 and U-18 winning trophy while Haris Tahir grabbed the U-21 title and cash prize of Rs 50,000 and winning trophy. Earlier, Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza was announced to grace the occasion as chief guest, but she was unwell and couldn’t turned up for the event.