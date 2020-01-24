Share:

KARACHI (PR): The IBA AMAN Center for Entrepreneurial Development (AMAN-CED), in collaboration with Oxfam in Pakistan, celebrated the International Entrepreneurship Day. Accomplished entrepreneurs, aspiring young entrepreneurs, students and civil society attended the session.

The objective of the event was to bring Karachi’s youth under one roof and to raise awareness about the scope of entrepreneurial ventures for the betterment of society.

IBA-CED Programme Director Dr Shahid Qureshi welcomed all the guests, and applauded the efforts of IBACED for instilling a strong entrepreneurial mindset among youth. Country Director Oxfam in Pakistan Mohammed Qazilbash briefed the audience about the various programmes through which Oxfam promoted entrepreneurship and the development of youth in Pakistan.

Speeches by the young and experienced entrepreneurs about their professional journeys further enlightened the audience on the advantages of pursuing one’s own business venture.

The event included a panel discussion in which entrepreneurs belonging to diverse industries such as health, education, agribusiness, personal care and fitness shared existing business opportunities in these fields. The dignitaries also shared their views and asked the young participants to pursue their dreams by setting up their own businesses.

Chief Guest of the event, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, shared his entrepreneurial journey of pursuing different ventures.