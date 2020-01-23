Share:

Rawalpindi-An area magistrate on Thursday granted police one-day physical remand of an accused allegedly involved in attempting to rape a college girl in a van.

The accused has been identified as Bilawal. Earlier, Morgah police had arrested Bilawal during a raid after filing a case against him under sections 376/367A and 511 of Pakistan Penal Code on complaint of father of the girl. Police also rounded up another accomplice of the accused namely Jillani from Jhamra and grilled him.

According to details, a team of Police Station Morgah produced the accused Bilawal before court of area magistrate Rizwan Sheikh and sought four-day physical remand for investigating him. However, the judge rejected the plea of police and granted only one-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, an additional session judge set January 25 the date for recording the statement of the victim girl under section 164 of CrPc when police produced her for the purpose. Talking to The Nation, Station House Officer Sub Inspector Raja Aizaz Azim confirmed the development.

He said court remanded the accused in police custody for one day. He said police also held the accomplice of the accused and questioned him but his role in the crime was yet to be determined.

In his compliant, the father of victim girl reported to police that her daughter embarked in her college pick and drop van after ending her classes in a private college at Morgah Mor. He alleged that the van driver Bilawal sped away van towards a deserted area and tried to assault her daughter sexually. Nonetheless, the girl managed to escape from clutches of the man. He asked police to register a case against him. Police lodged FIR and arrested the accused.