KARACHI - A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the audit of municipal funds. Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, a citizen, filed a petition here on Thursday while stating that a JIT should be formed on the award and use of municipal department funds and it should also be investigated that which works were done by the municipal members.

Chief Secretary, Secretary of local body, Secretary Interior, DG NAB, Auditor general Pakistan and others have been made respondents in the petition. The petitioner has also prayed to the court to order that names of those responsible should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendations of the expected JIT.