PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court
(PHC) on Thursday ordered to remove mobile
towers set up near educational institutions and
health facilities.
A bench of the Peshawar high court (PHC)
comprising of Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan and
Justice Abdul Shakoor
Khan heard the case
against mobile phone
base transceiver stations
(BTS), commonly called
mobile phone towers, set
up near educational institutions and hospitals.
Justice Qaiser Rasheed
earlier remarked that the
radiations emitting from
the cellular phone towers cause life threatening diseases, adding that
nothing is precious than
human lives.
The representatives
of the cellular network
companies and officials
of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Environmental Protection Agency were present during the court
hearing.
The officials assured
the Peshawar high court
(PHC) that a list of the
cellular towers near the
schools and hospitals
will be prepared for removal and submitted to
the court soon.
In an earlier hearing
the court had sought a
detailed report from the
KP Environmental Protection Agency to submit
a detailed report over the
matter and also inform
the Peshawar High Court
(PHC) about the adverse
effects of the said BTS on
human health.
The bench was hearing a writ petition filed
by a citizen Muammad
Naeem who has claimed
that setting up of BTS has
adverse effects on the
human health.
The counsel of the petitioner claimed that
these towers were posing health hazards as
these emitted microwaves at frequency
of 1,900 MHz (megahertz), which affected
every biological organism within one square
kilometre.