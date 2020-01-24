Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court

(PHC) on Thursday ordered to remove mobile

towers set up near educational institutions and

health facilities.

A bench of the Peshawar high court (PHC)

comprising of Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan and

Justice Abdul Shakoor

Khan heard the case

against mobile phone

base transceiver stations

(BTS), commonly called

mobile phone towers, set

up near educational institutions and hospitals.

Justice Qaiser Rasheed

earlier remarked that the

radiations emitting from

the cellular phone towers cause life threatening diseases, adding that

nothing is precious than

human lives.

The representatives

of the cellular network

companies and officials

of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Environmental Protection Agency were present during the court

hearing.

The officials assured

the Peshawar high court

(PHC) that a list of the

cellular towers near the

schools and hospitals

will be prepared for removal and submitted to

the court soon.

In an earlier hearing

the court had sought a

detailed report from the

KP Environmental Protection Agency to submit

a detailed report over the

matter and also inform

the Peshawar High Court

(PHC) about the adverse

effects of the said BTS on

human health.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed

by a citizen Muammad

Naeem who has claimed

that setting up of BTS has

adverse effects on the

human health.

The counsel of the petitioner claimed that

these towers were posing health hazards as

these emitted microwaves at frequency

of 1,900 MHz (megahertz), which affected

every biological organism within one square

kilometre.