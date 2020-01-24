Share:

LAHORE - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, against increase in the sugar price. Petitioner in his plea stated that the sugar mafia has jacked up the sugar price by creating artificial shortage. Production of sugar is far beyond to the country’s demand and need. The LHC has been pleaded to pass orders to start crackdown against the hoarders and seek complete record of sugar stocks as well as its demand and supply. Furthermore the petition requests the court to pass ruling to halt export of sugar. Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that his government was taking steps to stabilise sugar prices in the province.