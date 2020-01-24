Share:

The foundation stone of Mall 35, a joint venture between Zameen Developments and Elahee Buksh Group, was laid during a ceremony in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the project’s site in Saddar, Rawalpindi, and was attended by Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan, Country Head Sales Ahmad Bhatti, Senior Director (North) Hasan Danish and others, while Elahee Buksh Group was represented by Chairman Faseeh-ud-Din and CEO Hassan Shaikh.

The project, which will include hotel apartments and a shopping mall, is being built on 5.2 kanals of land. It will also include state-of-the-art facilities such as a restaurant, health and fitness club, play area, and meeting and conference rooms, along with dedicated parking areas in two basements. Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said Mall 35 is a lucrative project and in a class of its own in Rawalpindi, and investing here now will bring immense benefits soon. “Zameen Developments aims to introduce the best residential and commercial projects all over Pakistan, to benefit both investors and genuine buyers,” said Khan, adding that multiple other projects in Lahore and Islamabad were already under development by Zameen Developments.