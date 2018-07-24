Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan Division Nadeem Irshad Kiyani disclosed on Monday 5,135 polling stations had been set up in the division for 6613222 voters.

Talking to the media, he said that 614 stations have been declared sensitive and eight cameras were installed at each sensitive polling station. He said that walk through gates have also been installed at sensitive polling stations and these stations had been connected to the control rooms where concerned officials would monitor them continuously. He disclosed that the jawans of Pakistan Army had been deployed for maintaining law and order while police and civil defence personnel would also perform election duty. He said that HD and night vision cameras were installed at sensitive polling stations and the record of footages of these cameras would be saved.

Giving further details, the Commissioner revealed that a total of 50 Returning Officers and 100 Assistant Returning Officers would perform duty on election day across the division. He added that vehicles had been provided to the ROs and AROs. He said that the training of the election staff had been completed and some extra personnel had also been trained to avoid any inconvenience.

He told media that a total of 1,742 cases of violation of election code had been reported from across the division on which a total of Rs664,000 fine had been imposed. He said that 17 offences were of serious nature on which FIRs were registered against the violators. He declared that a massive campaign against banners, posters and walk chalking would be launched after election and Multan would be made clean and green.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik declared that the polling material including polling boxes would be shifted to the polling stations by the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. He added that all other arrangements would be finalized on Wednesday morning and polling would start on time.

He said that the district administration had taken all out steps to ensure secure and level-playing field for all political parties. He disclosed that over 25 candidates of different political parties had been fined for violating election code in Multan while a reference had also been sent to the election commission. "The reference is sent against Abdul Ghaffar Dogar for necessary action," he added.

He declared that a security red-alert would be enforced on election day in the district and representatives of Rescue, police, civil defence and all other concerned departments would remain present at control room. He said that there would a strict ban on aerial firing, fireworks and gatherings.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner held the hearing of notices issued to district president of PML-N Bilal Butt and NA-157 candidate Abdul Ghaffar Dogar for holding public meeting without permission. The DC imposed Rs. 40000 fine on Bilal Butt and sent a reference to the Election Commission under Article 234 against Abdul Ghaffar Dogar for further action.

The DC said on this occasion that all political parties were bound to seek permission from the district administration before holding any election rally or meeting. However, the local PML-N leadership held jalsa at an insecure place without taking permission which jeopardized the life of their leader Shehbaz Sharif.