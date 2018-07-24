Share:

LARKANA - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday night ended his election campaign after offering fateha at Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The PPP chairman also visited Shahadkot, Garhi Khairi, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Garhi Yasin. He reiterated his party’s commitment to democracy. “During my entire campaign, I took PPP’s manifesto everywhere with me. The reason is simple: I want to tell the people of Pakistan what PPP stands for. We believe in freedom, democratic principles and want the best for our nation,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto remarked the other parties only indulged in point-scoring and using derogatory language against others, but the PPP leadership actually raised issues related to the wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.

“We have never resorted to name calling. Such tactics are only used by those who don’t have anything substantial to say. I am here to serve my nation; nothing else matters. Achieving Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s mission is my ultimate goal,” Bilawal asserted.

The PPP chairman said he believes in a progressive Pakistan. “We will defeat extremism and terrorism. We will make Pakistan a tolerant country. Some leaders have only perpetuated a culture of intolerance in the society, but the PPP leadership has set an example of a civilised discourse. We cannot allow our society to be exploited by the forces of extremism. This is a very dangerous route and we should never go down this road,” he concluded.

ATTACK ON PPP RALLY CONDEMNED

INP adds: PPP leader Sherry Rehman has condemned an attack on PPP’s convoy in Khairpur which took the life of a party worker and left 30 others injured including PPP candidate for PS-32 Nawab Wasan and NA-210 Khairpur III candidate Javeed Shah Gillani. In a statement issued in Islmabad yesterday, Sherry said, “I offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Yasir Kalhoro and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Your service in the name of democracy will not go in vain.”