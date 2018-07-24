Share:

KARACHI - Selective justice system favours political leaders implicated in various high profile cases, used for political victimisation.

There were number of prominent political figures affiliated with Pakistan People Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and others were named in various JITs but authorities failed to develop the mechanism to unveil truth.

Banned outfit Peoples Aman committee leader Uzair Baloch has disclosed the names of the PPP leaders before the Joint Interrogation Team (JIT).

Uzair confessed that the PPP leaders, who were implicated in the JIT, had provided him shelters. The PPP leaders who were nominated in the JIT including, Faryal Talpur, NA-248 candidate Qadir, Patel, PS 112 candidate Liaquat Ali Askani, former senator Yousuf Baloch, former home minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza, former administrator DMC South Muhammad Raisi, former MNA Shah Jahan Baloch, former MPA Sania Naz, Nisar Morahi, Nabeel Gabool, Akram Baloch and others.

The investigation agencies have never summoned any accused for the interrogation, nor was any FIR registered against the nominated PPP leaders due to the political pressure witnessing an extreme weak judicial system.

During the interrogation, Uzair Baloch had admitted his involvement in land grabbing with the patronage of Qadir patel, Yousuf Baloch, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nisar Morahi and others. The accusations levelled against the political leader’s damage the profile of the leaders but authorities failed to prove them guilty or innocent.

Apart of the JIT reports, ex-MNA Shah Jahn Baloch, ex-MPA Sania Naz, and Javid Nagori were allotted party tickets from Lyari, and won PPP’s traditional constituencies following the recommendation of Lyari gang’s kingpin Uzair Jan Baloch.

Similarly, number of political leaders associated with MQM or PSP were also nominated in various JITs and also booked in various cases. A senior police wished to anonymous told The Nation that various MQM leaders including Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhter, Sohail Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui and various other party leaders were named in various cases including money laundering. Few of the MQM leaders were named in the cases registered against MQM founder Altaf Hussain as co accused and found guilty in JITs but nothing has done to conclude the cases.

Similarly, MQM leaders switched to PSP including Anis Kaimkhani, Arshad Vohra, Ashfaq Mangi, Waseem Aftab, Muhammad Raza, and various others were implicated in various JITs and cases. Police officer said that a single FIR of Baldia Factory fire claimed some 250 lives had registered on behalf the JIT but other JITs were only used to political victimisation.

An interesting JIT held Asfaq Mangi responsible for running a MQM militancy training camp in Interior Sindh with the coordination of Indian spay agency RAW but nothing has done to prove the allegations levelled by security agencies against Mangi.

Arshad Vohra Deputy Mayor Karachi elected on platform of MQM and switched to PSP as his name has been implicated in the money laundering case. Advocate Amir Ali while talking to the Nation explained JITs said that the JITs has been formed to probe the high profile cases and investigators of different security agencies participating in the JITs to probe the particular cases and issued the reports with the consensus but such reports have no worth before the court.

He said that the allegations levelled in JITs are considering the statement under duress which is not admissible before court of law. He said that the JITs could only works to gain political objectives though media.