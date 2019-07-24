Share:

QUETTA - At least three persons were killed while seven other sustained injuries in a clash between two groups over an old enmity at Mazai Adha near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district late on Monday night. According to Assistant Commissioner Killa Abdullah Jahanzaib Sheikh, two sub-clans took position and used heavy automatic weapons against each other near Mazai Adha.

As a result, three of them died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds and seven other received injuries.

Soon after the incident, Levies Force and Frontier Corps Balochistan personnel reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The bodies were identified of Rehmatullah, Abdul Wasay and Shah Gull.

Levies Forces and FC personnel were looking into the matter.