ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday announced ‘unconditional support’ to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to engage with the world.

In a tweet, Bilawal said despite his differences with Prime Minister Khan, he was ready to extend support in the national interest.

“I‘ve many reservations about our PM and his undemocratic politics,” he tweeted, adding: “Having said that, in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world. “I therefore unconditionally support government’s efforts.

Will always provide constructive criticism when needed, but will always support Pakistan first.”

His comment came as Prime Minister Khan concluded talks with US President Donald Trump on the regional peace and bilateral cooperation.