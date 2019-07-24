Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the court’s proceedings over cases of murders.

The top judge uttered these remarks while hearing the case regarding a girl named Rukhsana Bibi who had been murdered in Jhelum.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court maintained Lahore High Court’s decision, dismissing suspect Sadaqat Ali’s plea seeking suspension of life-long incarceration.

During the hearing, CJP was quoted saying: “I’m pleased that cases are concluding in a short time due to our efforts. In the past, these cases used to wrap in a period of 15 years. Currently, such cases are getting

completed in a mere three years”.