WASHINGTON - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Joseph Dunford in Washington.

Both discussed matters related to regional security and steps regarding war against terrorism.

Earlier, COAS General Qamar also held meeting with US President Donald Trump and shook hands with him. Army spokesperson said that the COAS will also interact with acting US Secretary Defence Richard Spencer and the Chief of Staff of US Army General Mark A Milley.

Talking to media at Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that COAS will accompany the premier throughout his US visit.

He said internal security situation of Pakistan has been improved as sacrifices of the nation and security forces have started yielding results.

The DG ISPR said border control was much better after the erection of the security fence along Pak-Afghan border. He said now the main focus of the security forces was the development in Balochistan and restructuring of terrorism-affected areas in coordination with the civil administration.