Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Tuesday visited the US State Department and met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stated Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.

According to the army’s spokesperson, during the meeting the two leaders the Afghan peace process and discussed regional security issues.

In the meeting, the importance of an Afghan-led process and Afghan-controlled solution were noted, according to the ISPR.

In another tweet, the DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying: “Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values.”

The COAS also met the top US military leadership during his visit to Pentagon and US senator Lindsay Graham.