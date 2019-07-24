Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the NAB notice sent to the former CEO of the Brothers Sugar Mills for the unit’s failure to pay the farmers their dues for cane supply.

The CEO argued before the court that the NAB had exceeded its jurisdiction by issuing this notice as the anti-graft body was supposed to proceed only against those involved in corruption or misuse of powers.

The court restrained the NAB from proceeding against the petitioner and issued a notice to the NAB for Aug 19.

Another LHC bench disposed of a contempt petition against the cane commissioner for his failure to make payments to Ramazan Sugar Mills cane suppliers.

The petitioner pointed out that it was on May 22 that the court had directed the cane commissioner to take a decision about payments of Rs7 million. The commissioner, he said, committed contempt of court by not deciding the matter.

The additional advocate general informed the court that payments have been made, whereupon the judge disposed of the matter.

PLEA AGAINST BLOCKADE OF ROADS DISMISSED

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition against the blockade of roads at the time of political leaders’ appearance in courts, saying it is an administrative matter in which the judiciary cannot interfere.

The court directed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum.

The petitioner had argued that politicians like Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz are accorded VIP protocol when they are brought to courts. As a result, people have to face inconvenience. He sought court orders against the road blockades and protocol to the accused.

ANF submits challan against Sana in narcotics case

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday submitted challan in a special court against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and five others in a narcotics case.

The challan consists of more than 200 pages wherein the PML-N leader has been declared guilty. The ANF allegedly recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle.

Besides Rana Sanaullah, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam were nominated in the case.

The challan was presented before duty judge, as judge of the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances, Masood Arshad, was on holidays.

The duty judge summoned Rana Sanaullah and others on July 29 after submission of the challan by the ANF authorities. Rana Sanaullah has been lodged at the Camp Jail on judicial remand till July 29.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki when he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilograms of heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car whereas the operation was conducted on a tip off.