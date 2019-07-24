Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian Occupied Kashmir, a day after US President Donald Trump said that he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday welcomed the statement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said, “Being the most affected party, the people of Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict.” He said that he has been asking for dialogue at all levels and every effort that pushes India and Pakistan in that direction was welcome by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.