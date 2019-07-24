Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regional office Multan has arrested Sheikh Shahid Jamal in connection with an ongoing investigation against Owners/Developers of Green Fort (Plus), Mauza Durana Langana, Mattital Road, Multan and Others.

According to Bureau, the said accused is allegedly involved in cheating public at large by launching several illegal housing projects under the banner of Ali Associates.

The aggregate liability of the accused in five illegal housing projects under investigation in NAB Multan is approximately Rs7.71 billion. Accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal cheated and defrauded thousands of people by selling plots in illegal / unapproved housing schemes. The said accused launched and advertised Housing Schemes without approval of regulatory authority concerned. He in connivance with other co-accused persons evaded government dues and transfer of land of roads and amenity plots to regulatory authority. No development work has been completed at sites despite lapse of decades.

Five Housing Projects under investigation in NAB Multan includes Green Fort (Plus), Mattital Road, Multan, Falcon City, Phase-II, Southern Bypass, Multan, Babar Town, Old shujabad Road, Multan, Millennium City Phase-I, Dunyapur Road, Multan and Green Fort, Northern Bypass Road, Multan. The accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal will be presented before the Honorable Accountability Court, Multan for grant of physical remand of the accused to NAB Multan.