Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Pentagon, stated a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On his arrival at the Pentagon, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford. COAS was also presented guard of honour with 21 gun salute.

General Qamar Javed interacted with US military leadership during his visit to the Pentagon. COAS had discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V. Spencer and CJCS. Regional security situation including Afghan peace process was discussed.

Secretary and CJCS acknowledged contributions of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and role towards Afghan peace process. COAS General Qamar Javed also met Chief of Staff US Army General Mark A Milley. Matters related to security and bilateral military cooperation were discussed.

Later, COAS visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US National heroes. A special ceremony was held at cemetery playing national anthem of both countries.