RAWALPINDI (PR): Rashid Rauf Banday has been ap­pointed as the new General Manager of Pearl-Con­tinental Ho­tel Rawalpindi. Previously, he has served as GM in PC Hotel Pesha­war. He has been associated with Hashoo Group since 1992. Com­menting on hi s new role, he said: “I look forward to my new assign­ment,” adding, “which is full of challenges and opportunities, and I am sure that we will make this hotel the most happening place in the city.”

Hashoo Group owns and operates the five-star hospitality chain Pearl Continental Hotels, with a presence in every major city of Pakistan. The cities are Karachi, Rawalpindi, La­hore, Gwadar, Muzaffarabad and Peshawar.

The group is also in the process of launching four new five-star ho­tels in Multan, Malam Jabba, Haya­tabad and Mirpur this year.