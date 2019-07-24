Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at her chamber at the US Capitol on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

PM Imran and Nancy Pelosi also discussed ties between their economies, people and nations during their meeting.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan to the U.S. Capitol as we meet to discuss the vital ties between our economies, people & nations,” tweeted Pelosi.

“It has been truly a pleasure to put the Pakistani point of view before the honourable politicians of the US. Looking forward to explore possibilities of bilateral trade with the US along with security interest that will enable economic opportunities for both nations,” stated Imran.