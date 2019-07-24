Share:

LAHORE - Meteorological experts have forecast widespread rains for upper and central parts of the country later this week.

Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter upper parts of the country on Wednesday (evening/night) and spread central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday. Under the influence of this rain giving system, widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir from Wednesday (evening/night) to Saturday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

High to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptional high flood are expected upstream of Mangla. High to very high flood is also likely in River Chenab at Marala and its downstream. Flows may attain medium to high flood level in Rivers Indus at Tarbela and Kabul at Nowshera along with their tributaries from Thursday to Saturday.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullah/riverine of Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir and may trigger landslides in Hazara division and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday and in Zhob, Kalat and DG Khan divisions on Friday and Saturday. Heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Sargodha divisions during the period.