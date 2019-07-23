Share:

RAWALPINDI- Police registered a criminal case against General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Islamabad and In-charge Complaint Cell Kahuta for not entertaining complaint of gas leakage in a house that led to an explosion killing 8 family members in Looni Jasyal Village of Kallar Syedan. The case was registered under section 322 of Pakistan Penal Code against DG SNGPL Islamabad and In-charge Complaint Cell Kahuta on application of Shaukat Ali, head of victim family, they said. However, no arrest was made so far, sources said. According to sources, Shaukat Ali lodged a complaint with PS Kallar Syedan officials stating that a massive explosion occurred in his house due to gas leakage on 14/7/19 killing 8 of his family members. Those who sustained burnt injuries and died including Waqas (son), Aitsham (grandson), Subhan (grandson), Shabana (daughter in law), Rubina Bibi (sister in law), Basit Ali, Asad Ali and Sonia Bibi (nephews and niece), he mentioned. He told police that the main gas pipeline passing near his room in the street was leaking for last one year and he had intimated the SNGPL In-charge Complaint Cell and the GM Islamabad many times but nobody moved to solve the issue.

He said that the blast occurred in his house after the gas filled the rooms causing 8 deaths of his family members. He asked the police to register case against GM SNGPL Islamabad, In-charge SNGPL Complaint Cell Kahut and other officials and to arrest them. Taking action, police registered a case against the accused and began investigation with no arrest. CPO Faisal Rana and SP Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar were not available for their comments.