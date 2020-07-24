Share:

KARACHI - Anti Corruption Establishment East Zone Karachi has probed into complaints against 25 officers/officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Karachi.

According to Zahid Ahmed Rahoojo, Assistant Director Establishment Anti Corruption Establishment East Zone Karachi enquiry with the approval of the competent authority into the matter was conducted.

During the course of initial proceeding, it was surfaced that appointments of some Assistant Directors and Senior Building Inspectors were made on the basis of fake degrees.

Zahid Ahmed Rajoojo said these officers/officials were asked to provide record (photocopies) without fail on 17.07.2020 while their statement is to be recorded for further proceeding into this matter.