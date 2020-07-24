Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Flour crisis has aggravated in the city and other areas of the Mirpurkhas district as its retail price has now reached Rs60 per kilogramme.

Talking to this reporter here on Thursday, Chaki Association Mirpurkhas President Muhammad Rafi Malik and General Secretary Muhammad Rafique held the Sindh government’s policies responsible for the crisis.

They told The Nation that wheat was being sold in the open market at the rate of Rs2,000 per 40 kilogramme as a result of which they were compelled to sell flour at higher rates.

They further said that since those hoarding stocks of wheat were influential people as a result police were reluctant to take action against them as per the directives of the Sindh government.

They urged the government to immediately release to them wheat stocks at subsidized rates so that flour rates could be brought down.

They lamented that the food department had already received over Rs one million from the chaki owners, but had not provided to them subsidized wheat for the last seven months.