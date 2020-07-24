Share:

The Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the government to lift the ban on online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The decision to lift the ban was announced by Justice Amir Farooq while hearing a petition filed against the banning of the game.

The decision comes a day after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had announced that PUBG will remain blocked in Pakistan.

In a statement released on the Twitter, the country’s telecommunication and internet regulator said it reached the decision to keep the game banned after a detailed hearing conducted at the PTA premises on July 9 on the directions of the Lahore High Court.

It said the hearing was attended by other interested parties also.