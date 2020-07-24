Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stayed commercialisation of residential plots in WAPDA Town Co-operative Housing Society Lahore till further orders. Justice Atir Mahmood heard the petition filed by the society and also sought reply from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other respondents. Petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that as per LDA Act, there was no provision for commercialisation of a residential plot. But, despite that, the LDA was granting permission for commercialisation of residential plots in WAPDA Town, he added. He pleaded with the court to set aside the step of commercialisation of residential plots in the society.