KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) has predicted that the third spell of monsoon rains likely to hit the city between July 26 and 27. A new system of monsoon rains is likely to enter the city from July 26, said Director MET Sardar Sarfraz. As per details, Karachi may experience heavy rain and thunder between July 26-27 in the third spell of monsoon this season, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s chief Sardar Sarfaraz said on Thursday.

A low-pressure area is expected in India’s Gujrat on July 24 and, like the previous two spells, would enter Pakistan through Indian Rann of Kutch. The rain may also affect the sea’s southwestern wind, he said.

Karachi has received heavy rains in the past few weeks, wreaking havoc on the city’s shaky infrastructure and leading to deaths of at least eight residents. The victims also included a 30-year-old policeman.

The first monsoon spell hit Karachi on July 7, disrupting electricity for hours and causing traffic jams on almost every major thoroughfare. At least six people died in rain-related incidents and several roads and buildings suffered heavy damages due to flooding.

According to the Met Office, Karachi received maximum 40mm of rain, or 1.57 inches, in Saddar, Nazimabad (22mm), Faisal Base (26mm), Masroor Base (12mm), Pehalwan Goth (10mm), Jinnah Terminal (8.8mm), Landhi (3.1), Surjani Town (1.2mm), University Road (0.6mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (traces) and North Karachi (traces).

On July 18, Karachi saw the second spell of heavy rain which led to the deaths of at least two people, including a policeman. The city suffered similar losses, including traffic jams, flooding of roads and destruction of infrastructure.

According to the Met Office, Karachi received a maximum 63.5mm of rain at PAF Faisal Base, Saddar (41.0mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (40.0mm), Landhi (40.0mm), Karachi MOS (28.0mm), University Road (16.0mm), Jinnah Terminal (15.0mm), Nazimabad (9.0mm), Masroor Base (5.7mm) and North Karachi (traces).

Partly cloudy, humid weather with chances of light rain today

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle or light rain at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and humid weather likely to prevail over most parts of the Province. However partly cloudy to cloudy and humid condition with chances of drizzle/light rain during night/morning along the coast in the next 24 hours.