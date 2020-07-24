Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that ‘minus corruption mafia formula’, and not ‘minus-one or minus PTI formula’, is on the cards.

According to details, Sheikh visited Dadu on Thursday to offer condolences over the demise of father of PTI leader Sardar Rajab Ali Shahani. Later, he visited Sehwan to offer condolences with Gul Muhammad Shah alias Raja Sain over the demise of his father Sain Hajjan Shah. PTI leaders Sumair Mir Sheikh, Dr Masroor Siyal, Ameenullah Moosakhel, Syed Murtaza Shah, Aijaz Khan Sawati, Ali Mir Jut and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh categorically negated the impression that any federal minister or advisor was involved in sugar scandal. Citing a news report, the PTI leader said the Sugar Commission was investigating the fraud of Rs29billion, out of which misappropriations of Rs20 billion were committed in the era of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alone when he was the prime minister.

He said the federal government believed in zero tolerance for corruption.

PTI vice president said that NAB Ordinance was promulgated in the era of General Pervez Musharraf, and later during five years of the PPP government and five years of the PML-N government, it was not amended. “Why are the opposition parties calling for the abolition of the NAB,” he questioned.

He said that PPP had been looting and plundering Sindh for the last 12 years, while other parties had also looted this country. He clarified the present government was repaying the loans borrowed by preceding governments.

Sheikh said loans of Rs5,000 billion were repaid in two years while more loans of Rs2,700 billion would be repaid during this financial year (FY). He held previous governments responsible for the budget deficit. He condemned increase in the rates of fresh milk, and said it was the Sindh government’s responsibility to bring them down.

He said the present government had made all inquiry reports public, adding action would be taken against those involved in these issues.

He said after Ali Zaidi went to the court, the reports of JITs formed on Nasir Morai and Uzair Baloch were made public, but the Sindh government had yet to take action in this regard.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that minorities were enjoying complete freedom in Pakistan. He said that land for the Hindu temple was granted when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.

He said we are proud of Ajrak, but Bilawal Zardari disrespected it, by throwing a mask made with Ajrak design. He said Bilawal has always played Sindh card and Sindh government has deprived the masses of this province from all basic facilities of life. He said Asif Zardari inked accord with the KE in 2009 and its CEO has already been given Sitara-e-Imtiaz by Zardari for tormenting people of Karachi.

He said the NAB has not yet called him on complaints of Sindh government; however, he would go to the NAB whenever summoned. He said his hands are clean and he is being witch hunted to get his voice silenced. He asked that the shrine of Lal Qalandar should be opened under SOPs. He said Sindh government economically harmed the public with lockdowns, adding lockdown was no solution to this issue.

Naqvi says Local Govt

Ordinance of 2013 to blame for people’s problems

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said here on Thursday that the reason for the non-availability of facilities to the people of Sindh was the Local Government Ordinance of 2013.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “At present, a strong local government system is needed in the province. The existing laws have made the local bodies powerless and ineffective,” he noted.

He added that the draft of the Local Government Bill prepared by the PTI members of the Sindh Assembly suggested that one man and one woman should contest elections at ward level separately. “This is the best way to bring women into mainstream politics,” he claimed.

The PTI leader also called for the direct election of the city mayor. “The Nazim in the area council or whosoever he or she is, should also be directly elected,” he suggested. Naqvi further said that in rural areas, women will vote for women, and that this system will be followed for the first ten years. “Mayor will build a school, while a local council run it,” he said.

“Representatives of the Cantonment Board will also come to the municipality. Mayor’s rules will also apply in the cantonment areas,” the PTI leader said, and added, “The development of the city will be the responsibility of the mayor.” Firdous Shamim Naqvi further said, “We also want to empower the mayor. We want the mayor to take loans for city administration himself.

The collection of agricultural tax will be done by the provincial government, while the local government department will be tasked with its distribution.”

He regretted that not a single bill tabled by the opposition had been passed till this date. “If this bill is not approved, we will go to the court,” he concluded.