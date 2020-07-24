MOHMAND - After fourteen days of sit-in protest in Mohmand district, the former governor Shaukatullah Khan held successful talks with the local tribal elders and announced to keep Peshawar-Bajaur Highway open till the fifth day of Eid-ul-Azha.
Addressing the protesting tribesmen, Shaukatullah Khan said the sit-in would continue till acceptance of their demand to release salaries. He said tribesmen were true Pakistanis. He said after the merger, the government should start uplift projects in the tribal districts instead of imposing various types of taxes.
He said procedures should be worked out in consultation with all parliamentarians belonging to merged districts to solve the problems of the Mohmand tribesmen. He urged the government to immediately release the special Khassadars salaries of the prominent elders of Mohmand district.
It was announced that on the sixth day of Eid sit-in protest would be resumed.