Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has called for preparation of a National Action Plan (NAP) for the liberation of Indian Occupied Kashmir with the consultation of all political parties and stakeholders. “Time has approached that Islamabad take practical and bold steps for the Kashmir cause as mere lip service and speeches of the Prime Minister are not enough to heal the wounds of Kashmiris and get them liberate from Indian yoke,” he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Thursday. On the occasion, he announced that August 5 will be observed as “Black Day” across the country to mark one year of Indian oppressive move to change the internationally recognized disputed status of Kashmir and put the Valley into indefinite curfew, thus locking down 9 million Muslims permanently.