KARACHI - A police officer was shot dead in Karachi on Thursday.

The attack occurred in the Jut Line neighbourhood of District East. The officer has been identified as ASI Ghulam Muhammad. He was 50 years old.

ASI Muhammad was posted at the Artillery Maidan police station in the investigation department. He lived in Lines Area and was attacked at a paan stall in the same area.

According to witnesses, the attacker approached him and opened fire after asking his name. The officer died on the spot.

Witnesses said the attacker fled on a motorcycle after the attack. He reportedly stole ASI Muhammad’s official weapon before fleeing.

The police have sealed the area and are searching for the attacked. They have obtained CCTV footage of the attack from nearby cameras.

IGP takes notice of

killing of cop

Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Thursday taking notice of incident of killing of police officer by unknown assailants in Lines Area, sought detailed report from SSP South.

He also asked to submit detailed report regarding actions taken in this connection, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

Earlier, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghulam Muhammad s/o Maqbool Hussain of age 45 years was shot at and killed by unknown motorcyclists in Lines Area. The deceased cop was posted at Artillery Maidan Police Station Investigation Unit.