Share:

DADU - District Nazim Kareem Ali Khan Jatoi, who is also son of ex-chief minister of Sindh Liaquat Ali Khan Jatoi, has lashed out the Sindh government, calling it corrupt and incompetent.

Speaking at a press conference here, he accused the PPP candidates of spending development funds on their election campaigns prior to the general elections of 2018.

He said Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh had badly failed to deliver despite being in power for a long period of time now. “It is unfortunate that the Sindh government has even failed to provide clean drinking water to people of the province,” he regretted.

Jatoi alleged that the PPP leaders and ministers committed corruption amounting to billions of rupees. “Still the party candidates who face charges of massive corruption and whose inquiries are pending in NAB and FIA were allowed to contest elections,” he wondered.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was determined to improve the living standards of deprived segments of the society.

He claimed that none else in the country could compete with Imran Khan.

Jatoi accused the PPP candidates of spending development funds on their election campaigns prior to the general elections of 2018.

Jatoi further said that PPP had always come to power to loot and plunder the national exchequer and launder their ill-gotten money to the foreign countries.