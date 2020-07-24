Share:

ISLAMABAD - A protest against threats by Ehsanullah Ehsan to Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was held at the press club Islamabad, and was organised by the local PPP chapter. A large number of PPP workers including were present in the protest. The protestors were addressed by Nazir Dhoki, Senator Lal Din and Iftikhar Shahzada. Speakers said that Ehsanullah Ehsan was released by PTI government and allowed to flee the country. They said that it is not an unexpected incident that when Chairman PPP criticises Imran Khan for calling Osama Bin Laden a Shaheed then either Cynthia Ritchie is introduced or Uzair Baloch fake JIT is brought in the National Assembly and finally Ehsanullah Ehsan threatens Chairman PPP. This proves that Imran Khan is a close supporter of the terrorists. He was called Taliban Khan and rightly so. They said that workers of PPP know very well how to defend their Chairman. They demanded that all the facts about Ehsanullah Ehsan, his release and his fleeing the country should be revealed.