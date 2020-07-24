Share:

Rawalpindi - Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Thursday approved establishment of a new police station and sub division in the hill station.

An Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent Police (SP) will be posted in Murree to serve the masses. CM gave this approval while chairing a high level meeting at Murree. He also stated that a new water supply scheme will also be launched with an amount of Rs220 million to provide 6 million gallons of water daily.

Earlier, CM paid a visit to Rawalpindi city and inspected the Leh Nullah and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements made by WASA chief Raja Shaukat and his team to avoid flood like situation during monsoon season. He also inspected the proposed land site for the construction of the Leh Expressway along Leh Nullah and planted a sapling at Rialto Park near Mareer Chowk under tree plantation drive. Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, MD WASA Raja Shaukat, Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, CTO Syed Ali Akbar and RPO Dr Sohail Habib Tajik were also accompanying the chief minister.

The CM stated that Rs85 billion would be spent on Leh Nullah and expressway projects under public-private partnership mode and four interchanges will be constructed along with setting up special plants to separate rainwater from sewerage.

He said this would help to overcome the devastation of floods and the dream of the expressway will be materialised.

CM was briefed that the utility corridors will also be constructed on Leh Nullah roadway. The 16 km long Leh Nullah would be constructed from Katarian Bridge via Ammar Chowk and 2750 Kanal land is being acquired for it.

WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood informed that the Leh Nullah has been cleansed with private collaboration and special attention has been paid to seven points where rainwater affects the locals.

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that timely cleanliness of Leh Nullah is a good step of Punjab Chief Minister who is fulfilling the duty of public service.

Earlier, Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid welcomed the CM at Rialto Park where a briefing was also given to him.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by PTI chief organiser Saif Ullah Niazi called on CM Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Commissioner Office.

Niazi said that the status quo wanted to derail the reform agenda by the government and create political instability in Punjab. He further said that opposition political parties wanted to create uncertainty by creating political fuss in Punjab and derailing the reform agenda which would not be allowed in any way. He emphasised that he was well aware of the political mischief taking place in Punjab which he would fight resolutely and will respond to every conspiracy.

He said that the steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of CM regarding good governance and public welfare are commendable.

He said that vested interests in the guise of democracy have caused irreparable damage to the governmental and political structure in Punjab while those who treat Punjab as a private estate have set a record of corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, CM reiterated that the journey of public service will be moved forward with speed adding that negative politics will be answered with public service.

The propagandists will remain unsuccessful and performance of the Punjab government will be highlighted in an effective manner while providing more and more facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps, he added.

During a meeting in Murree, CM stated 17 km long Murree-Muzaffarabad road will be completed with Rs24.2 million and 350,000 fruit trees will also be planted. The CM directed to enforce new construction bylaws in Murree as soon as possible as the Act has been passed by the Punjab assembly.

Kohsar University will also be set up in Murree soon, he added. CM also planted a sapling at forest house Murree to kick start monsoon tree plantation drive. PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, MPA Major (R) Latasab Satti and other local leadership were also present on the occasion.