Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Higher Education Mian Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman on Thursday inaugurated the new established Solar Testing Center in UET Peshawar Energy Centre, where nine tests would be executed. The centre is a milestone in realization of Pakistan’s renewable energy targets of 30 percent by 2030.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Khaleeq-ur-Rahman said that due to energy crisis, the use of solar panels had been increased and the government had been able to ensure that panels had to be made to provide regular testing, so that better standard, high efficiency and best quality solar panels to be available to consumers. He said ongoing schemes would be tested in this centre and testing would also be expanded to the private sector.

CEO PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan, Secretary HED Hassan Mahmood and others were also present in the ceremony. Dr Rizwan Gul and the Programme Coordinator Dr Najibullah briefed the gathering about the Solar Testing Center. Prof Dr Ali Irfan, DEAN Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, and Registrar UET Khizar Azam, were also present on the occasion.

Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman said that UET Peshawar Energy Centre would provide technical support in testing of the power-based micro-hydel projects, power factor improvement and technical support in National Grid connectivity. He said that due to solar panel and micro-hydel testing facilities, new graduate engineers would have training opportunities and youth would have employment opportunities at their doorstep.

CEO PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan said to overcome the energy crises PEDO had started different energy projects including solarization of eight thousand schools and four thousand mosques. PEDO had also completed installation of 300 Mini Micro hydel power plant and was planning to launch more than seven hundred mini micro hydel projects in future.

He said in both renewable energy sectors we would utilize this testing center facility, ensuring international standard testing under single roof.