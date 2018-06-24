Share:

LAHORE - Interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Saturday presided over a meeting on election arrangements. The meeting decided to provide foolproof security to key leaders of political parties.

The meeting also decided to provide security for the movement of leaders of political parties while necessary security cover will also be provided to contesting candidates. Addressing the meeting, Dr Hasan Askari said security plan has been made for political partiesduring theirelection campaign.

He said security willalso be provided for rallies and public gatherings as per the decided plan.

Special arrangements will be made to maintain law and order at sensitive polling stations. Polling stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The interim CM said CCTV cameras should be completely professional and there should not receive any complaint about their malfunctioning. He said the security plan for rallies and public gatherings should be strictly implemented. Participants of public gatherings should be scanned through walkthrough gates.

He said the holding of general elections is national responsibility and our focus is the free and fair elections, and all political parties will be provided equal opportunities.

He said transparent elections are the main responsibility of the interim government therefore there should not be any difference between plans and their implementation. He said best administration should workout plans for any expected incident.

The CM directed that poling material should be transported under strict security and polling staff should also be provided fool proof security. He said the security of polling booths and ballot boxes should also be ensured, adding there should not be any delay in the transportation of results and ballot boxes to returning officers.

He said necessary security arrangements will be made for the protection of life and property of the people and public places. The interim CM said the system of intelligence sharing should be made more effective and strong, and political parties should avoid confrontation and clash, and keep the general environment peaceful.

He said indecent statements should be avoided during election campaign, adding the code of conduct of the Election Commission should be strictly implemented.

He said the joint efforts of law enforcement agencies and other concerning departments are drastically needed. He said we are short of time and facing a big challenge, but when the will is strong then every challenge can be faced. The interim CM directed that concerning departments and institutions should discharge their duties with best coordination. He directed advance arrangement should be made to face flooding due to monsoon rains.

Condolences

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the murder of five persons of a family in Bhalwal area of Sargodha. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. He also sought a report from the IG Punjab and ordered him to probe into the matter. He said murderers will be brought to the justice. He assured the victim family of provide them justice.

In another message, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of senior journalist Jalil Hasan Akhtar. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss. In his condolence message on the death of singer Taj Multani, the caretaker CM paid tribute to the Presidential Award holder. Taj Multani would be remembered for her services in the field of music . she held a prominent place as a singer. He shared the grief with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul

Tribute to brave soldiers

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari on Saturday paid tribute to the bravery of two jawans who embraced martyrdom during successful operation against terrorists in Ladah area of South Waziristan. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of martyrs Havildar Razzaq Khan and Mumtaz Hussain. In his message, Caretaker CM Dr Hasan Askari said those who sacrificed their lives for the motherland were the real heroes of the nation and peace had been restored in the country due to their sacrifices.