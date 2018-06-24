Share:

LARKANA - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar lost his cool after he spotted a cellphone at the table of a local judge and threw it with a warning to avoid using the gadget while at work.

Afterwards, the chief justice also ordered immediate transfer of the judge.

The CJP was on a visit to Larkana’s Chandka Hospital from where he also visited sessions courts in the city to observe their hearings and proceedings.

Chief justice, during his round to the district and sessions court, picked up mobile phone of an additional judge and threw it on the table while saying ‘this should be kept at home’.

He also asked the judge about number of cases he had heard since morning. The additional judge replied with ‘three’.

“How many cases you have heard uptill now,” asked the CJP to which the judge replied that he had heard three cases.

The reply angered the top judge who said that how could justice be dispensed at such a slow pace.

“To where Sindh and Pakistan is heading to, what have you done regarding the case pertaining to missing persons, wind up the cases at the earliest,” asserted the chief justice. He asked the judge to ensure dispensation of justice.

The chief justice also issued orders for transfer of three judges. He also met the members of the legal fraternity and told them he would not be harassed by their protests and strikes.

“I have left my seat to dispense justice for which you guys can also play a pivotal part,” remarked the judge.