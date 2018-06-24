Share:

Islamabad - The Muttahida Majlis-e- Amal district Parliamentary

Board has awarded party tickets to its candidates for 20 seats of National and Punjab assemblies from Rawalpindi.

Candidates for remaining two seats, including one of the National Assembly and one for provincial assembly would be finalised after party heads consultation.

As per the decision of the board, Mufti Mehmood Hussain Shaiq (JUP) would contest election from NA-58 while Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Tauhidi (JUI) would face Chaudary Nisar Ali Khan in NA-59.

Raza Ahmed Shah or Qazi Jameel of Jamaat-e-Islami would contest election from NA-60.Ch Zafar Yaseen of JI would contest election from NA-61 while Tariq Munir Butt of JUP would face Sheikh Rasheed in NA-62 Muhammad Waqas Khan of JI would contest election from NA-63.

For Punjab Assembly seats, the MMA awarded tickets to Raja Tanveer Ahmed of JI (PP-7), Raja Muhammad Jawad (PP-8), Ch. Abid Mehmood Adv JI (PP-9), Khalid Mehmood Mirza JI(PP-10), Mufti Mussrat Iqbal JUI (PP-11), Maulana Maqsood Usmani JUI (PP-12), Muhammad Taj Abassi JI (PP-13), Haji Rizwan Ahmed JI (PP-14), Khalid Mehmood Alvi JI (PP-15), Syed Arshad Farooq/Hanif Chaudhry JI (PP-16), Raza Ahmed Shah JI (PP-17),Dr Zia u Rehman Amazai JUI(PP-18), Malik Safeer Alam JUI (PP-19), and Muhammad Waqas Khan JI from (PP-20). Candidates for NA -57 Murree and PP-6 would be announced later.