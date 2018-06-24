Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri announced yesterday that his party would not participate in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a press conference at PAT head office in Model Town, Dr Qadri said PAT would not go into polls because, ‘the entire system is flawed which protects criminal elements involved in rigging, corruption as well as those who raised voice against state.’

Dr Qadri said the acceptance of nomination papers by the courts of many corrupt and bank defaulters shook further his belief in the system.

He says if Aticles 62 and 63 are implemented with true spirit, the doors of parliament will permanently close for plunderers.

“PAT will not participate in elections, hence will not issue party ticket to any office holder. Those who have filed nomination papers, they must withdraw,” said Dr Qadri.

Insiders say around 100 aspirants who had applied for PAT tickets from different NA and PA constituencies and filed nomination papers with ECP will now not withdraw their papers.

Dr Qadri, during presser, indirectly criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying if electable were indispensible, why the sit-in was staged?

“Neither electoral reforms were made nor any seriousness was shown in the accountability process. We cannot be part of such an election which does not have anything good for the people. Similar faces are seen in assembly time and again. God knows how long it will go.”

He said this system was meant for electable not for laymen. He could foresee rise in despondence, with more evils. “Same bandits, plunderers and other criminals will reach in assemblies with different hue. This shabby system does not accept educated middle class; however PTI will not budge from its ideology and stance.”

He said it seemed accountability seated on hackery was chasing corruption which was flying in plane. So far host of notices has been taken, but no judgment has ever passed; in Asghar Khan Case, Swiss Banks accounts cases, foreign properties and accounts, and at times lists of loan defaulters were sought, but nothing concrete could be achieved.

He said more than two months back Chief Justice of Pakistan had directed to dispose of appeals relating to Model Town Case within 15 days, but date of hearing is not fixed. He said parliamentary committee for electoral reforms had deceived the nation, they not only removed Article 62, 63 from nomination papers, but also changed the affidavit regarding finality of Prophethood.

He said PAT believed in reforms and change, and would remain committed with its ideology. He said in many cases of corruption, final arguments were complete, but judgments were still pending.

Qadri said over 21,000 candidates had file nomination papers, among them over 2700 were involved in heinous crimes like murder, corruption, extortion, rape, human trafficking, money laundering and others. Those officers, he claimed, who gave Sharifs clean chit in Model Town massacre, were appointed in Lahore to ensure “fair and free” elections?