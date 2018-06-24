Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite the on-going social media campaign ‘Boycott Murree’, the high prices during the present tourism season. A social media campaign was recently launched to discourage people from visiting Murree due to high rates of hotels and transporters’ misbehaviour with tourists.

About 10 to 15 million tourists visit Murree each year, even in summers; thousands also spend nights on roadsides.

Now when the tourists have started visiting Murree due to hot weather in rest of the country, they complained about overcharging of rents of hotels, meals and shopping accessories in Murree.

Shoaib Qureshi, a tourist said “as I am a nature lover, I came here from Lahore with family but the high prices of accommodations are compelling me to go back”.

“Moreover, misconduct of hotel staff and lack of management is bothering majority of the visitors”, he added.

He said that mistreatment of locals has been leaving a bad impression on those who come from various cities to enjoy.

Muhammad Noshad, an owner of local hotel said that inflation has always been high in Murree but now social media campaign is creating propaganda which is totally unfair and negatively affecting local business.