ANKARA - US technology giant Apple has announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of older-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

“The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number,” the company said in a statement on its official website on Thursday. The statement underlined that the recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks. “Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units,” it added.