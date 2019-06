Share:

NOORPUR THAL - The 66th birthday of Benazir Bhutto was celebrated here the other day. A cake was cut here in a gathering at the residence of PPP Noorpur Thal chief organiser Sardar Ghazi Amanullah Khan Baloch. PPP office-bearers Malik Ejaz Hussain Chandram, Fayyaz Hussain Khokhar, Nauroz Hussain and other workers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers paid tribute to their martyred leader Benazir Bhutto and her spouse Ali Zardari for their bravery.