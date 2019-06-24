Share:

SIALKOT - Thieves, dacoits and other criminals remained on the loose in Sialkot district as they took away cash, gold ornaments, electronic appliances and other valuables worth Rs17 million in different hits during past 48 hours.

In Daska, unknown thieves broke into the house of showroom owner Nadeem Butt in Street Baghwali, College Road, Daska city. They took away Rs4 million cash and 80 tola gold ornaments worth Rs8 million. Daska police were investigating. In another incident, five armed men looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs2 million from the house of Dr Amir in Kaakeywali village, in outskirts of Sialkot city. Similarly, unknown accused stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs1.2 million from the house of a lawyer, Irfan Ali Bhalli, in Sialkot Cantt. Thieves took away the motorcycle of a salesman, Tayyeb, from a shopping mall in Sialkot Cantt.

Unknown thrives stole the motorcycle of Sufyan Ali from Muzaffarpur-Uggoki. Thieves also took away a motorcycle of Salman Ali from Uggoki. A motorcycle owned by Nauman was stolen from Shahabpura-Hajipura. Police registered separate cases. People demanded early arrest of the culprits.

2 More Cylinder Blast Victims Die

Two more victims of Daska gas cylinder blast succumbed to their burns on Sunday after fighting for life for 11 days at Mayo Hospital Lahore, taking death toll to six. The deceased were identified as Muneeb and Umer. They were laid to rest in their native graveyard at Daska amid sobs and tears. The condition of other victims was stated to be critical at Mayo Hospital Lahore. On June 12, as many as eight persons including four minor children were seriously injured in a gas cylinder blast due to gas leakage in a shop of Hukmaran Khan on Stadium Road, Daska.