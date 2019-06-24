Share:

MARDAN - Former district nazim Mardan Hi­mayat Ullah Mayar has asked the PTI government to include important mega development schemes in pro­vincial Annual Developmental Pro­gram (ADP) for the district.

In a statement issued here on Sun­day, he alleged that provincial govern­ment has failed to bring any change in the socio-economic development of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa people.

Mayar said that it would be more appropriate to provide the remaining funds and complete the ongoing mega development projects and schemes in Mardan district without any further delay.

The provincial government should take steps for widening, beautifica­tion and installation of traffic lights on all major chowks and intersections of urban venues of Mardan district, he said, adding that women sports com­plex provided with all facilities for in­door and out-door games should be established.