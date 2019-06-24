MARDAN - Former district nazim Mardan Himayat Ullah Mayar has asked the PTI government to include important mega development schemes in provincial Annual Developmental Program (ADP) for the district.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he alleged that provincial government has failed to bring any change in the socio-economic development of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa people.
Mayar said that it would be more appropriate to provide the remaining funds and complete the ongoing mega development projects and schemes in Mardan district without any further delay.
The provincial government should take steps for widening, beautification and installation of traffic lights on all major chowks and intersections of urban venues of Mardan district, he said, adding that women sports complex provided with all facilities for indoor and out-door games should be established.